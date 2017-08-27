About 22 per cent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline due to Tropical Storm Harvey, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.

Output levels rose slightly from Saturday, when roughly 25 per cent of Gulf oil output was offline.

The amount of production offline on Sunday was roughly 378,633 barrels of oil per day out of the roughly 1.75 million bpd pumped from the Gulf.

About 26 per cent of Gulf natural gas production is offline, or about 828 million cubic feet (23.4 million cubic meters) per day, BSEE said.

Roughly 105 platforms have been evacuated in the Gulf so far as a result of Harvey, about 14.3 per cent of those in the region. Half of the drilling rigs in the Gulf remain evacuated, BSEE said.

BSEE tabulates the data by polling 30 Gulf operators.

