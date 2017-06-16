Alberta will have the power to impose mandatory carbon reductions from oil sands facilities and halt project approvals under the first draft of a plan aimed at winning support for major new pipelines.
Climate policy recommendations introduced in the oil-rich province would give officials the power to withhold permits for new facilities should greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands approach a legislated cap of 100 megatonnes per year.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @KellyCryderman, @jeffalewis
- Cenovus Energy Inc$10.51+0.04(+0.38%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$7.91+0.01(+0.13%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$37.30+0.46(+1.25%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$28.34+0.59(+2.13%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$39.26+0.10(+0.26%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$29.73+0.23(+0.78%)
- Updated June 16 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.