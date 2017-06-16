Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Highway 63 curves past the Syncrude oil sands site, north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, May 6th, 2015. (Ian Willms For The Globe and Mail)
Jeff Lewis and Kelly Cryderman

Alberta will have the power to impose mandatory carbon reductions from oil sands facilities and halt project approvals under the first draft of a plan aimed at winning support for major new pipelines.

Climate policy recommendations introduced in the oil-rich province would give officials the power to withhold permits for new facilities should greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands approach a legislated cap of 100 megatonnes per year.

