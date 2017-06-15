Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Alberta is set to unveil the blueprint for its 100-megatonne cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the province’s oil sands, including a plan for specific project emission permits and penalties if producers do not meet their allocations. (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Alberta is set to unveil the blueprint for its 100-megatonne cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the province’s oil sands, including a plan for specific project emission permits and penalties if producers do not meet their allocations. (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Oil sands firms face stringent emissions caps Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kelly Cryderman and Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Alberta is set to unveil the blueprint for its 100-megatonne cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the province’s oil sands, including a plan for specific project emission permits and penalties if producers do not meet their allocations.

The recommendations from the Oil Sands Advisory Group, not yet adopted by the government, are set to be released by the province in Calgary on Friday – with consultation with communities, industry and other groups to take place in the months ahead.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Kelly Cryderman @KellyCryderman, Jeff Lewis @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carbon price not behind Shell’s oil sands sale: McKenna (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular