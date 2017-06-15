Alberta is set to unveil the blueprint for its 100-megatonne cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the province’s oil sands, including a plan for specific project emission permits and penalties if producers do not meet their allocations.

The recommendations from the Oil Sands Advisory Group, not yet adopted by the government, are set to be released by the province in Calgary on Friday – with consultation with communities, industry and other groups to take place in the months ahead.

Report Typo/Error