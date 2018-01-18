Alberta pumps up Keystone XL, sparking ire of rival Enbridge

The Alberta government is making a two-decade commitment to TransCanada Corp's long-stalled Keystone XL pipeline – a key move that will underpin the $8 billion (U.S.) project that has struggled to gain enough support from major oil shippers.

The Alberta government's crown corporation, the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, will pledge 50,000 barrels of oil per day for 20 years, said Cheryl Oates, communications director for Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

"The government's commitment is expected to result in this pipeline being built," Ms. Oates said in an e-mail.

While rival Enbridge Inc. calls the deal a "subsidy" for the TransCanada project, the Alberta government said the commitment will bolster industry confidence and stability for the pipeline project, as well as the province's economy as a whole.

Last march, Keystone XL was given the green light by U.S. President Donald Trump – who reversed the previous Obama administration's decision to halt the project. If built, the 830,000-barrel per day pipeline will provide a more direct route for shipping mainly heavy Canadian oil to key U.S. markets. However the 1,897-kilometre pipeline still faces environment and landowner opposition, as well as regulatory hurdles in the state of Nebraska.

On Thursday morning, TransCanada announced it had successfully concluded the Keystone XL open season, securing approximately 500,000 barrels per day of firm, 20 year commitments, "positioning the proposed project to proceed." TransCanada said interest in the project remains strong and the company will look to continue to secure additional long-term contracted volumes.

"We appreciate Alberta Premier Rachel Notley for her government's commitment to the project which was instrumental to achieving the commercial support needed to proceed," Mr. Girling said in a news release.

The Alberta government's decision comes as oil sands producers struggle with steep price discounts as rising production tests the limits of existing pipelines. Producers argue expansions will help them tap markets where prices are stronger, however long-term growth prospects in the oil sands have slowed considerably.

The Wall Street Journal reported last June that the Canadian pipeline company was struggling to line up customers to ship crude from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast. TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling has said since the pipeline was first envisioned almost a decade ago, "a lot of water has gone under the bridge" in terms of oil prices. "So it all sort of complicates the negotiation."

The deal with TransCanada can only happen because the Alberta government receives a small portion of its energy royalties in oil – in lieu of cash. That allows the province to use its share of bitumen or conventional oil to strategically supply upgraders and refineries, or other projects such as pipelines it believes will provide the province with an economic boost.

The Keystone XL contract also partly replaces the 100,000-barrel per day, 20-year commitment – worth $5-billion – that the Alberta government had made on TransCanada's now cancelled Energy East pipeline project. However, that project would have allowed Canadian oil to be shipped to global oil markets besides the U.S. – a customer which now buys more than 99 per cent of Canada's crude exports.

Indications that the Alberta government was moving towards the deal with TransCanada late last year rankled cross-town rival Enbridge, which blasted government support for Keystone XL. Enbridge said it is an unwarranted subsidy for a project that would compete directly with its own mainline pipeline network in the key Midwest U.S. market.

"It's up to pipeline companies to determine what projects they should advance, based on market support," Enbridge spokesman Jesse Semko said in December. "TransCanada announced in November it had adequate commercial support for Keystone XL. If that's the case, a taxpayer subsidy is not necessary."

Enbridge has previously warned the industry could face a temporary glut of export capacity should Keystone XL, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Trans Mountain and its own Line 3 pipeline all proceed as planned.

That would cause volumes to temporarily dip on Enbridge's own mainline system, Guy Jarvis, Enbridge executive vice-president of liquids pipelines, told investors at a conference in New York in December. Still, he insisted the excess would be short-lived, citing industry projections that see 850,000 barrels per day of new supply coming by 2022.

Prices for oil sands-derived crude have in recent weeks slumped to lows not seen since 2013, reviving fears about pipeline bottlenecks as production in northern Alberta surges. The discount on Western Canadian Select, a blend of conventional heavy oil and oil sands bitumen, has approached $30 (U.S) in recent weeks, though it has narrowed of late.

The price difference reflects higher transportation and processing costs for heavy oil sands barrels relative to lighter North American crude. Numerous forecasts say the key price gap will stay wide this year, sapping government and corporate revenues, as a series of major expansions gear up.

Ms. Oates said the Alberta government's decision has been taken in part to reduce the differential between heavy Alberta oil and the light oil price in the U.S. "Based on current production forecasts, we will need two new pipeline expansions as quickly as possible," she said.

University of Alberta economist Andrew Leach wrote last year that a commitment from the Alberta government would essentially de-risk the Keystone XL project. "The government of Alberta has a stronger credit rating than most Alberta-based oil companies, its participation will lower the overall risk of the project and should provide for lower overall system tolls, increasing the value of all Alberta crude and the profitability of Alberta's industry," he said.

Other shippers include Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc. The total commitments are unknown but CNRL told Reuters in November that it had increased its volume commitment on Keystone XL by about 46 per cent to 175,000 barrels per day.

Oil sands production is expected to climb by 315,000 barrels per day next year, followed by 180,000 barrels in 2019, according to Royal Bank of Canada. That follows growth of 250,000 barrels per day this year.

Those barrels will exacerbate shipping constraints until at least late 2019, when the first of the three major pipelines is forecast to start up. However, that timeline assumes such projects can overcome entrenched opposition from environmentalists and some Indigenous groups, both of which have contributed to mounting delays and rising costs.

Enbridge, for instance, is awaiting final approvals from regulators in Minnesota for its $9-billion (Canadian) Line 3 project. And Kinder Morgan this week said its Trans Mountain project is a year behind schedule, meaning oil deliveries won't commence on the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline before December 2020.

