Altagas Ltd. is touting a supply deal with Japan’s Astomos Energy Corp. to export propane from Canada’s West Coast as a sign that major projects can still get built in the region.

Calgary-based Altagas on Tuesday said the arrangement would see Astomos buy half of the 1.2 million tonnes of propane shipped each year from a terminal under construction at Ridley Island, B.C.

