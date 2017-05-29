Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine is seen in San Juan province, Argentina April 26, 2017. (MARCOS BRINDICCI/REUTERS)
Reuters

Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday that workers represented by one of the labor unions at its Veladero mine in Argentina had stopped work on Sunday.

The Toronto-based company said it is engaged in talks with the union to resolve the matter and added that it still expects to resume leaching activities at the mine in San Juan province by the second half of June.

Reuters had earlier reported that the government of San Juan province had approved Barrick’s plan for improving its Veladero mine following a third spill of cyanide solutions in 18 months.

Barrick’s first plan for one of its five core mines was rejected in late April. Barrick has said the newly proposed work would be covered by a $500-million five-year investment plan. It is expected to be finished before a recently announced sale of half of Veladero to Shandong Gold Mining Co is finalized.

