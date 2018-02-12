Barrick’s Acacia scraps dividend, gold output to shrink as Tanzania dispute drags on

Barrick Gold Corp.'s subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC cancelled its dividend and said gold production will plunge in 2018 as a dispute with the Tanzanian government drags into its second year. Its shares tumbled to a four-year low.

Acacia's revenue dropped 29 per cent last year after the country banned shipments of mineral concentrates, a form of partly processed ore produced at two of the company's Tanzanian mines. The ban meant Acacia couldn't sell 185,800 ounces of gold and 12.1 million pounds of copper in concentrate, resulting in "a substantial cash outflow," it said in a statement Monday.

Gold output will fall at least 38 per cent this year after Acacia responded to the ban by suspending underground mining at its Bulyanhulu operation in October.

"Whilst we were impacted by events beyond our control, we took decisive action to stabilize our business and believe our operations are now well placed to deliver in 2018," interim chief executive officer Peter Geleta said.

Acacia dropped by nearly half last year as a result of the drawn-out public dispute, which began in March. The shares fell as much as 15 per cent to 146.8 pence, the lowest since October 2013, and traded at 151 pence by 10:30 a.m. in London Monday.

Barrick Gold is negotiating with the Tanzanian government after the two sides said in October they had a preliminary agreement. That deal should include the lifting of the ban, but Barrick is yet to share any further details of the proposal with Acacia, Geleta said in a phone interview. Barrick intends to provide Acacia with a detailed proposal by June, he said.

The continued lack of clarity around the so-called "framework agreement," which may include a $300-million payment to the government of Tanzania, is likely to remain an area of concern for investors, according to Andrew Breichmanas, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets Ltd. The export ban saw Acacia lose $264-million in sales across the year, leaving the miner with a cash balance of only $81-million at the end of December.

"The Tanzania situation overshadows everything else at this stage," Breichmanas said by phone from London. "They've done what they needed to do to protect the business to the extent that they can."

Still, Geleta said the company has made operational adjustments that mean Acacia can survive this year even if a resolution is not found.

"We are pleased how our people have responded in these difficult circumstances," he said. "We can hold our heads above water and generate cash flow this year even if the concentrate ban is not lifted."

Responsibility for reviving Acacia's fortunes on the ground in Tanzania will fall to Asa Mwaipopo, who was promoted to managing director of each of the company's local operating companies, the miner said. The move is part of a series of appointments to increase the number of local nationals in management positions, a key demand of Tanzanian president John Magufuli.