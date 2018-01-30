B.C. moves to block Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

British Columbia's NDP government is moving to block Kinder Morgan Inc.'s planned pipeline expansion with new oil-spill regulations that would prohibit companies from expanding shipments of diluted bitumen from the oil sands through the province until it can review oil-spill response capabilities.

In a statement Tuesday, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman announced the province will establish a scientific advisory committee to determine whether diluted bitumen can be effectively cleaned up after being spilled in water. Until that committee reports, the government will impose a regulation prohibiting any expansion, either by pipeline or rail, of heavy oil sands crude.

Should the committee determine there is no effective clean-up for bitumen dumped into waterways, the province would likely move to make the regulation permanent.

Story continues below advertisement

"The people of B.C. need to know that there is effective spill management across the province and, in particular, for our most environmentally sensitive areas, including coastlines," Mr. Heyman said in a release.

"We believe spills should not happen. But if hazardous pollutants have potential to spill, our government will ensure that spillers must be prepared and able to fully mitigate the environmental damage before they proceed."

The proposed cap on diluted bitumen volumes comes as oil sands producers once again grapple with sharp price discounts due to lack of pipeline capacity. Prices for the extra-heavy crude have languished due to restrictions on TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone pipeline and Enbridge Inc.'s mainline system, which has forced more production into storage.

Analysts have warned the situation could worsen as new oil sands projects begin operations. This week, Suncor said it had started up the first of three major production units at its massive Fort Hills mine, putting more crude into a market already saturated with supply.

Kinder Morgan Canada shares were off about 1.8 per cent at $17.06 in midafternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has vowed to take whatever action his government can muster to block Kinder Morgan's plan to expand the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which Alberta sees as a critical project to allow its struggling industry to access Asia-Pacific markets.

Amid the inter-provincial battle, the federal Liberal government approved the pipeline expansion and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has consistently said the project will proceed. Ottawa's approval is being challenged in court by Indigenous communities and environmentalists.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. insists it has the jurisdiction to regulate the transmission of hazardous materials through the province.

"The proposed regulation should be a huge wake-up call for Kinder Morgan because it signals that there are significant and potentially insurmountable regulatory hurdles that still face the Trans Mountain project," Jessica Clogg, executive director at West Coast Environmental Law, said in an interview.

"If a dilbit spill cannot be safely and effectively cleaned up, the new B.C. regulations may prevent the company from turning the taps on, even if it's able to complete construction."

The Canadian arm of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc. has dialled back spending on the pipeline expansion, citing difficulties obtaining needed construction permits.

Earlier this month, the company said the project could be a year behind schedule. It now expects oil shipments will commence by December, 2020, at the earliest. That depends on the outcome of legal challenges and other regulatory clearances.

The project is underpinned by contracts with some of the world's biggest energy companies, including BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp.-controlled Imperial Oil Ltd. and a unit of PetroChina Co. Ltd. Canadian oil sands companies Suncor Energy Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., and Cenovus Energy Inc. are also shippers.