B.C. Premier John Horgan offered no assurance on Tuesday that his government will issue permits that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. needs to commence construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in September, despite federal approval for the $7.4-billion project that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley considers critical to her province’s economic well-being.Report Typo/Error
