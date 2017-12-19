Canada ranks near bottom in environmental taxes, OECD says

Canada is at the bottom of the pack when it comes to putting a price on pollution through taxes, the Organization of Economic Development and Co-operation said Tuesday.

Among the 35 OECD member countries, only the United States and Mexico have lower environmental taxes than does Canada, the Paris-based group said in a wide-ranging report on this country's environmental performance.

Such levies include gasoline taxes, water charges, tipping fees at landfills and carbon pricing.

However, the Liberal government is planning to pass legislation next year that would impose a carbon tax on provinces that either do not adopt their own pricing plan or do not meet the federal standards in which the tax climbs to $50 per tonne by 2022.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec have carbon pricing plans – either direct levies or cap-and-trade systems – that would meet Ottawa's criteria, while provinces like Manitoba and New Brunswick pledge to introduce plans that would not meet the federal minimum.

In its review of Canadian policies, the OECD – an advisory group for developed nations – said Canada has lagged in its climate regulations and will struggle to meet its pledge to reduce emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

"We applaud Canada's renewed determination under the current government to tackle climate change, and its leadership in international climate diplomacy at a crucial time," OECD Environment Director Anthony Cox said in a release.

"That said, Canada must act swiftly to implement its new policies if it is to achieve its emissions-cutting objectives for 2030."

The Liberal government has forged a federal-provincial-territorial plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which includes carbon pricing, a series of regulations and major spending on green infrastructure and development of clean-technology.

"This plan will have to be implemented rigorously; a better use of environmental taxation would help," the OECD said in its report. It suggested the federal government will have to lead an effort to simplify and even harmonize the system across the various provincial and territorial jurisdictions in order to improve its performance and reduce its impact on businesses.

Overall, the pan-Canadian climate plan should drive dramatic changes in the way Canadians produce and consume fossil-fuel energy. Canada is the fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the OECD and second most carbon-intensive for the size of its economy.

"Expanding carbon pricing, and the focus on clean technology and major infrastructure investments will send important signals and promise to boost innovation and domestic demand for cleaner products and environmental services," the report said.

However, rising emissions from the oil industry remain a challenge for Canada as it works to meet its international commitment. To meet its GHG goals, the country need to "reduce drastically the carbon intensity of its energy production, particularly in the oil-sands industry," the OECD said. Industry insists it is investing heavily to reduce the emissions per barrel of the oil it produces, while the Alberta government recently allocated $440-million from its anticipated carbon tax levies to help the industry innovate and cut its GHG intensity.

The oil sector accounts for a quarter of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, and GHGs from the industry rose rapidly as oil sands production boomed over the past 15 years.

The OECD urged Canadian federal and provincial governments to move forward on their plans to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and emissions during the production and transmission of oil and gas is a major source of GHGs.

Ottawa has published draft regulations that would kick in after 2020 – with the delay aimed at giving industry time to implement voluntary measures – while Alberta is consulting with industry and environmental groups on its approach.