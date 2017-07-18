Canada and the United States are keen to see Mexico enshrine its far-reaching energy liberalization in a revamped North American free-trade agreement, as the three partners look beyond the trade deal to forge a new North American energy strategy.

The Trump administration signalled it is largely content with Canada-U.S. energy relations when it released its goals for NAFTA renegotiations on Monday, but that it wants to “preserve and strengthen” energy-market liberalization that has occurred in Mexico. Key Canadian concerns on energy revolve around President Donald Trump’s frequent commitment to require American-made steel for pipeline projects, and fears in the oil industry that Canadian companies face rising duties as a result of a tougher U.S. approach on “rules of origin” for the diluent that companies need to dilute oil sands bitumen so that the crude can flow through pipelines.

