Canada’s natural gas production will stay flat through 2022 without new export routes as the juggernaut of U.S. shale production undercuts supplies from Alberta and British Columbia.

The forecast by the International Energy Agency, released Thursday, points to mounting pressures faced by producers in Western Canada, where pipeline constraints and delays to proposed liquefied natural gas projects have stymied development and contributed to a longer-term malaise in Canadian gas prices.

