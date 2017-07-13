Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
TransCanada Corp. lowered shipping fees on its cross-country pipeline to help domestic producers become more competitive, although an industry observer says it is unlikely they will ship at historic levels. (TransCanada)
TransCanada Corp. lowered shipping fees on its cross-country pipeline to help domestic producers become more competitive, although an industry observer says it is unlikely they will ship at historic levels. (TransCanada)

Without more pipeline capacity, natural gas production levels can't rise, IEA forecasts Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s natural gas production will stay flat through 2022 without new export routes as the juggernaut of U.S. shale production undercuts supplies from Alberta and British Columbia.

The forecast by the International Energy Agency, released Thursday, points to mounting pressures faced by producers in Western Canada, where pipeline constraints and delays to proposed liquefied natural gas projects have stymied development and contributed to a longer-term malaise in Canadian gas prices.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

How oil sands technology has changed in 50 years (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular