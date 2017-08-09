The U.S. is becoming a net exporter of natural gas, with its new pipeline plans posing additional threats to Western Canadian producers intent on defending markets in Central Canada and the United States.

“The United States has been a net exporter for three of the past four months and is expected to continue to export more natural gas than it imports for the rest of 2017 and throughout 2018,” the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis published Wednesday.

