Canadian Natural Resources profit tops forecasts on higher production

Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit beat estimates, boosted by higher oil production and higher prices.

Canada's largest independent petroleum producer's overall daily production rose 18.7 per cent to 1.02 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Average realized price for liquids, before risk management, rose to $53.42 from $45.

The company's net income fell to $396-million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $566-million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 36 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.