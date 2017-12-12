Canadian Natural shuffles ranks; aims to set stage for ‘value growth’

Several executives have been elevated at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., the country's top oil and gas producer, as the company says it aims to "deliver the next stage of value growth."

Murray Edwards, the billionaire who started the company in the late 1980s, remains executive chairman. Canadian Natural, unusual for a large company, does not have a CEO. Mr. Edwards is its top executive.

On Tuesday morning, Canadian Natural announced several changes to its top management team. Steve Laut, company president since 1995, will become executive vice chairman. The new president is Tim McKay, an engineer who joined the company in its earliest days, in 1990, and is currently chief operating officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. McKay's job will be split in two, as the company's oil and gas production for the first time exceeded 1-million barrels a day in this year's July-September quarter. The output is up about 40 per cent from a year earlier, as the company has taken over Royal Dutch Shell PLC's oil sands business and expanded its Horizon oil sands business.

"Canadian Natural has a strong track record of successful succession at the senior leadership level," said Mr. Edwards in a statement.

Darren Fichter, a two-decade veteran of the company, will be chief operating officer of Canadian Natural's exploration and production operations. Scott Stauth, also a two-decade veteran of the company, will be chief operating officer of the oil sands operations. The two halves of the company are roughly evenly split on a production and capital spending basis, and each would stand on its own as one of Canada's biggest producer of hydrocarbons. Both Mr. Fichter and Mr. Stauth are executive vice-presidents of the company, Mr. Fichter in Canadian convention operations and Mr. Stauth in North American field operations with a focus on the Horizon oil sands.

Canadian Natural noted Mr. Laut would remain on the company's management committee, a 15-person group that oversees the company, headed by Mr. Edwards. Mr. Laut is No. 2 on the committee, and the other three men promoted on Tuesday are the next three on the list.

Shares of Canadian Natural opened on the Toronto Stock Exchange unchanged from their Monday close. Just ahead of Noon ET on Tuesday, the stock was at $44.53, up 2 cents. In a short note from RBC Capital Markets, the management promotions were described as "neutral" for the Canadian Natural's outlook.