Cenovus Energy Inc. shares sank more than 10 per cent as long-time chief executive officer Brian Ferguson announced his retirement in the midst of a push to sway investors rattled by the oil sands firm’s multibillion-dollar purchase of ConocoPhillips Co. assets.

Cenovus on Tuesday said Mr. Ferguson, 60, would retire and step down from the board by Oct. 31. No successor was named.

Report Typo/Error