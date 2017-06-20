Cenovus Energy Inc said chief executive officer Brian Ferguson is retiring as the company struggles to win over investors upset by its multibillion-dollar oil sands deal.

Cenovus said on Tuesday that Mr.Ferguson would also step down from the board by Oct. 31.

The company said it would immediately begin a search for his replacement and that Mr. Ferguson would stay on as an adviser until March, 2018.

He is stepping down as the company tries to win back investor favour following its $17.7-billion acquisition of oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips Co.

Cenovus shares have slumped since the deal was announced in March, reflecting concerns that the company was piling on debt in a shaky market.

On Tuesday, Cenovus rolled out a five-year strategy update saying it aims to generate 14 per cent annualized free funds flow growth through 2021. The company said it would boost production at a 6 per cent compound annual growth rate, assuming a West Texas Intermediate oil price of $55 (U.S.) a barrel.

There is also skepticism the company can execute on planned asset sales in order to pare debt as oil prices fall. It now plans to offload between $4-billion (Canadian) and $5-billion of properties, up from a target of $3.6-‎billion previously.

‎Mr. Ferguson has been at the head of Cenovus since the company launched in December of 2009. He joined a predecessor company in 1984 and joined management in 1994.

