Cenovus Energy Inc. has joined a growing list of energy companies cutting its capital spending amid a murky oil-price outlook, but contends it will still meet its production target.

Cenovus, now integrating oil sands and natural gas assets acquired from former partner ConocoPhillips Co. in a $17.7-billion deal, said in its second-quarter report it will spend $200-million less than it had planned previously. That lowers the budget to $1.7-billion.

Cenovus said improving productivity and well-start-up scheduling in its oil sands operations allowed it to reduce its outlay. “Cenovus will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to reduce capital spending across its business,” it said.

The deal played a large role in a hefty quarterly profit.

In the second quarter, Cenovus earned a net $2.6-billion, or $2.37 a share, up from a year-earlier loss of $267-million, or 32 cents a share.

Net earnings included a gain of $1.8-billion from a revaulation stemming from a deemed disposition of its interest in the now-defunct partnership with ConocoPhillips.

Operating earnings were $398-million, or 36 cents a share, compared with a loss of $39-million or 5 cents a share, in the second quarter of 2016.

Oil sands production surged 84 per cent to about 262,000 barrels a day as a result of the acquisition.

Cenovus shares were up 4.5 per cent at $10.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That still represents a drop of 40 per cent since it announced the deal in late March, triggering investor concerns about the initially high debt levels.

The acquisition, one of the largest-ever in the Canadian oil patch, included ConocoPhillips’s 50-per-cent stake in the Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands projects in Alberta, as well as natural gas holdings in the Deep Basin region in the western part of the province.

The company aims to sell as much as $5-billion worth of non-core assets this year to help lower its debt burden. Meanwhile, it is also conducting a search for a chief executive officer to replace Brian Ferguson, who recently announced his retirement.

Report Typo/Error