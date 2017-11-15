Cenovus put some non-core deep basin assets for sale: CEO

Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy inc has put a package of mainly non-core Deep Basin gas assets for sale, its new CEO Alex Pourbaix said in his first media briefing on Wednesday.
Cenovus has raised just under $4-billion of a targeted $4-billion to $5 billion to pay down debt it took for buying some of ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets in March. Pourbaix took charge as the new CEO earlier this month. .
