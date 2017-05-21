Last January, an oil tanker filled with Canadian crude slipped beneath Vancouver’s Lions Gate bridge. It was headed for the Chinese port of Dalian, the first dispatched across the Pacific by a new company that was testing the waters on a much bolder plan.

The oil was transported from Alberta wells on Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain pipeline. But as it looks to boost shipments, Canadian Advantage Petroleum Corp., a tiny entity backed by Chinese investors, is quietly studying a proposal to bring crude on trains to the Vancouver area and then pump it into tankers – if it can secure authorization from a local First Nation.

