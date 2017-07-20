A proposed natural gas pipeline in British Columbia is facing delays after a court ruling that the National Energy Board must examine the issue of whether the project should be under provincial or federal jurisdiction.
TransCanada Corp.’s Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) line would move natural gas from northeast B.C. to a planned plant on the West Coast that would turn the commodity into liquefied natural gas.Report Typo/Error
Follow @brentcjangon Twitter:
- TransCanada Corp$64.58+0.37(+0.58%)
- TransCanada Corp$51.33+0.34(+0.67%)
- Updated July 20 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.