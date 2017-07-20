Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TransCanada’s proposed 900-kilometre Prince Rupert Gas Transmission line would move natural gas from northeast B.C. to Pacific NorthWest LNG’s planned liquefaction terminal on Lelu Island on B.C.’s north coast. (Robin Rowland/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

A proposed natural gas pipeline in British Columbia is facing delays after a court ruling that the National Energy Board must examine the issue of whether the project should be under provincial or federal jurisdiction.

TransCanada Corp.’s Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) line would move natural gas from northeast B.C. to a planned plant on the West Coast that would turn the commodity into liquefied natural gas.

