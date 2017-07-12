Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Royal Dutch Shell said it is selling its stake in the Corrib gas venture in Ireland to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, in partnership with Vermilion Energy. (TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will pay nearly $1.4-billion to become the largest partner in the Corrib offshore natural gas field, 83 kilometres off the coast of Ireland.

The Toronto-based fund manager will initially buy a 45 per cent interest in the project from a unit of the Shell energy business for 830 million British pounds.

After that deal closes, CPPIB plans to transfer a 1.5 per cent interest in the project to Calgary-based Vermilion Energy Inc., for 19.4 million pounds ($32.2-million Canadian).

Following the transactions, Vermilion will have a 20 per cent interest in Corrib and be its operator. Norway’s Statoil ASA would continue to have a 36.5 per cent interest in Corrib and CPPIB will have the remaining 43.5 per cent.

The CPP Fund, managed by the CPPIB for the Canada Pension Plan, was worth about $316.7-million as of March 31. Corrib will be managed by CPPIB’s natural resources group, which had investments worth $4.3-billion as of March 31.

