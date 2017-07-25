Heavy-crude producers are taking advantage of stronger prices to boost financial hedges, seeking to protect cash flow before a rush of new oil sands production hits the market later this year.

Athabasca Oil Corp., Baytex Energy Corp. and MEG Energy Corp. are among those companies increasing efforts to lock in the narrow price spread between West Texas intermediate crude and Western Canadian Select (WCS), a blend of conventional heavy oil and bitumen from the oil sands.

Report Typo/Error