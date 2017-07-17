Canada’s Dominion Diamond Corp , the world’s third-largest diamond producer by market value, has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2-billion from The Washington Companies.

Dominion said Washington Companies will acquire all of its outstanding common shares for $14.25 per share in cash, higher than the U.S.-based company’s earlier offer of $13.50 per share.

Washington Companies, founded by industrialist and entrepreneur Dennis Washington, has mining, industrial and transportation businesses across North America.

Dominion launched the sales process in March following an unsolicited $1.1-billion approach from Dennis.

Dominion, which owns a majority stake in the Ekati mine and minority share of the nearby Diavik mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories, rejected Washington’s initial advance, saying it undervalued the company.

Washington’s higher offer came after the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, the country’s biggest pension fund manager, was reported to be considering a bid for Dominion.

Canadian small producer Stornoway Diamond Corp had also held merger talks with Dominion earlier this year, Reuters reported in March, citing sources.

Washington will keep Dominion’s headquarters in Canada and appoint a new CEO.

U.S.-listed shares of Dominion, which reported a bigger first-quarter loss in June, were up 4 per cent in early trading on Monday, while its Toronto-listed shares rose nearly 5 per cent.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, Dominion said. Dominion will be required to pay Washington $43.9-million in case of a deal cancellation, while Washington will be required to pay a reverse termination fee of $70.2-million.

TD Securities was Dominion’s financial adviser on the deal and Stikeman Elliott LLP its legal adviser.

BDT & Co LLC provided financial advice to Washington. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP were its legal counsel.

