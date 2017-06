Export Development Canada has committed $72-million (U.S.) in financing for Canadian Solar Inc.’s participation in Dubai’s massive Solar City project, as the federal corporation moves to expand its support for the country’s growing clean-technology sector.

In two releases issued on Thursday, EDC announced its financing for Guelph, Ont.-based Canadian Solar – one of the world’s largest solar-panel manufacturers – as well as a $6.5-million (Canadian) credit facility for Corvus Energy Inc., a Richmond, B.C., startup that makes lithium-ion batteries.

Report Typo/Error