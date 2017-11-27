EDC to double support for Canada’s clean-tech firms

Export Development Canada is planning to double its support for the country's clean-tech exporters to $2-billion within three years, as small innovative companies struggle to crack the fast-growing international market.

The Liberal government is making a big bet on clean-tech companies, offering grants and loans for precommercial and commercial development; hiring 15 overseas trade commissioners devoted exclusively to the sector and enhancing government procurement from the small and medium-sized companies.

At a session with industry leaders Monday, EDC president Benoit Daignault said they have to look to a rapidly expanding international market if they are going to scale up and succeed. The global market for clean energy and anti-pollution technology is forecast to grow from current $1-trillion (U.S.) to $2.5-trillion in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

"Any company that wants to grow has to consider selling and investing outside the country," he said. He acknowledged, however, the focus on exports is particularly challenging for small startups.

"Even the most creative and innovative company can struggle as they make the transition from being a domestic to an international company."

EDC expects to provide $1-billion (Canadian) in commercial financial support for 175 clean-tech companies this year – ranging from insurance on receivables, to working capital guarantees and even equity infusions. By 2020, the Crown corporation expects that to expand to $2-billion a year covering 200 companies.

On top of that effort, the federal government allocated $450-million in this year's budget for project finance to support capital-intensive, early commercial-stage technology sales by Canadian firms in foreign countries.

EDC senior vice-president Carl Burlock said the corporation is assessing a number of projects in the pipeline and expects to announce some results next year.

"By their nature, capital-intensive projects take more time," Mr. Burlock said in an interview. "The intent is that if you successfully get a project up and running, then you've shown success and you can replicate it and start to bring in private sector financing."

Federal Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne said countries such as India and China provide enormous markets for clean-tech companies, whether aimed at reducing carbon emissions or traditional air and water pollution.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Two clean-tech CEOs provided examples of Canadian firms that establish themselves in overseas markets with innovative technology before making major sales at home.

Montreal-based Xebec Adsorption Inc. provides gas purification systems to industries around the world and has recently focused on the market for renewable natural gas – producing methane from agricultural digesters, landfills and waste-water treatment plants.

Xebec CEO Kurt Sorschak said clean-tech companies need "financial stamina" to survive the challenges of commercializing technology in the global market. The company, which trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, has finally begun to post quarterly profits this year and earlier this month closed a $2-million debenture to strengthen its balance sheet.

Xebec sees its key markets as the United States, Europe and, particularly, China. "If you are not playing in China, you are going to go out of business sooner or later," he said. His firm relies on EDC for financial support and Canada's trade commissioners who provide exporters with in-country assistance and market intelligence.

Mr. Sorschak cited two key advantages: a competitive product and a strong team made up of employees representing 13 different nationalities who, in total, speak nine languages.

However, Canada is slow to adopt technology developed by its own entrepreneurs, said Daryl Wilson, CEO of Mississauga-based, TSX-listed Hydrogenics Corp., which provides hydrogen fuel cells for transportation and other applications.

Story continues below advertisement

The company – which recently secured a $9-million loan from EDC – is developing promising markets in China and Germany, where it has provide fuel cells for four hydrogen-powered trains in partnership with French transportation giant Alstom SA.

As Ontario considers electrifying its GO Transit system, hydrogen offers key cost advantages, Mr. Wilson said, notably the lack of need for an expensive network of overhead wires.