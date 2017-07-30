Halifax-based Emera Inc. is going head-to-head against Hydro-Québec in a bid to supply clean power to Massachusetts, with an Atlantic Canada effort that would employ wind power from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick backed up with hydro from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Emera project would tap a growing surplus of hydroelectric power anticipated by Newfoundland’s provincially owned Nalcor Energy, which is constructing the controversial Muskrat Falls generating station on the Lower Churchill River in Labrador, a project plagued by delays and major cost overruns.

