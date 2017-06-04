Enbridge Inc. is mulling expansion of a major export pipeline, in the first sign of how the company plans to use its scale after a $37-billion merger with Spectra Energy Corp.

Chief executive officer Al Monaco said in an interview that the company is assessing a range of opportunities as it looks to integrate Spectra’s sprawling network of pipelines and processing infrastructure into its own operations. They include a possible expansion of the newly acquired Express pipeline from Alberta to Wyoming.

