Pipelines run toward oil storage tanks stand at the Enbridge Inc. Cushing storage terminal in Cushing, Okla., in this file photo. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Enbridge Inc. is mulling expansion of a major export pipeline, in the first sign of how the company plans to use its scale after a $37-billion merger with Spectra Energy Corp.

Chief executive officer Al Monaco said in an interview that the company is assessing a range of opportunities as it looks to integrate Spectra’s sprawling network of pipelines and processing infrastructure into its own operations. They include a possible expansion of the newly acquired Express pipeline from Alberta to Wyoming.

