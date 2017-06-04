Enbridge Inc. is mulling expansion of a major export pipeline, in the first sign of how the company plans to use its scale after a $37-billion merger with Spectra Energy Corp.
Chief executive officer Al Monaco said in an interview that the company is assessing a range of opportunities as it looks to integrate Spectra’s sprawling network of pipelines and processing infrastructure into its own operations. They include a possible expansion of the newly acquired Express pipeline from Alberta to Wyoming.Report Typo/Error
- Enbridge Inc$52.73+0.06(+0.11%)
- Spectra Energy Partners LP$42.55-0.70(-1.62%)
