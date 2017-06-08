Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Enbridge has an oil storage facility in Cushing, Okla. The company also wants to ramp up facilities in the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
Enbridge has an oil storage facility in Cushing, Okla. The company also wants to ramp up facilities in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Enbridge Inc. says it will put new focus on capitalizing on the demand for billions of dollars in energy infrastructure needed to help move growing North American oil and natural gas supplies to overseas markets in the decades ahead.

Enbridge chief executive officer Al Monaco outlined the plan even as the development of export facilities between the United States and Canada continues to diverge. The two countries have a highly integrated energy market and production is growing on both sides of the border. But U.S. exports to customers beyond North America continue to grow while new Canadian-based projects to ship to Asia or other global markets have been stymied by regulatory delays, environmental opposition and sluggish demand.

