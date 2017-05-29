Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shawn McCarthy

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to decide this week whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate-change accord, even as major U.S. energy interests urge him to remain inside the treaty to defend their global interests.

The President’s decision on whether to remain in the Paris accord will have little direct impact on U.S. policy. Mr. Trump and his Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt have made it clear they intend to dismantle their predecessors’ climate policies and promote the production and consumption of coal, oil and natural gas, which produce greenhouse gas emissions.

