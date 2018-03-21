First Quantum moves to reassure investors after $8-billion Zambian tax bill

Management at First Quantum Minerals Ltd. sought to reassure investors in a conference call on Wednesday morning after it was hit by an unexpected US$8-billion tax bill in Zambia, but the company was unable to provide clarity on the ultimate impact of the tax penalty.

On Tuesday, the Canadian copper producer said the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) sent the company a letter informing the company that it had misclassified consumables and spare parts imports as mining machinery, which does not incur any customs duty.

Instead, First Quantum should have been paying duties ranging from 15 to 25 per cent on the items, according to the ZRA.

Fielding questions for about an hour on Wednesday, chief executive Philip Pascal said he only found out about the tax bill "the day before yesterday."

Others in the company however, had been initially contacted by the ZRA on March 1, the company said. First Quantum responded on March 14 and received the letter of assessment on March 19.

First Quantum said it intends to contest the tax assessment, which covers about US$540-million of imports for its Sentinel mine in Zambia. Its review will take about 6 months. The company said that while imports payable on certain items were complex and open to interpretation it was "very unlikely" it had misclassified a significant number of the imported goods.

Of the US$8-billion tax bill, Mr. Pascal said that US$5.7-billion is interest, and US$2.1-billion of is penalties. However, penalties of that magnitude would only be payable in the event of proof of smuggling, which the company refutes.

Mr. Pascal was unable to give definitive answers in the conference call, on how long the process might take to be full resolved, how much the company may ultimately pay in penalties, and how First Quantum would pay in the event of a large payout ultimately being necessary. Management said that First Quantum could handle a smaller payout from cash flow from its Sentinel mine.

With a market capitalization of $12.3-billion, First Quantum is one of Canada's biggest mining companies. In Zambia, it also operates the Kansanshi mine, the largest copper mine in Africa. First Quantum produced just under 574,000 tonnes of copper last year.

Shares in First Quantum opened lower on Wednesday but were trading flat as of late morning. The stock lost 12.4 per cent of its value on Tuesday.

