Tembec Inc. has received a friendly takeover offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla.

Rayonier’s offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at $807-million (U.S.), including $487-million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.

Tembec shareholders are being offered $4.05 (Canadian) in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, subject to a cap on the total amount of cash or shares that will be issued.

The companies say Tembec’s Canadian headquarters will remain in Montreal.

