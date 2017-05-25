Tembec Inc. has received a friendly takeover offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla.
Rayonier’s offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at $807-million (U.S.), including $487-million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.
Tembec shareholders are being offered $4.05 (Canadian) in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, subject to a cap on the total amount of cash or shares that will be issued.
The companies say Tembec’s Canadian headquarters will remain in Montreal.Report Typo/Error
- Rayonier Inc$28.100.00(0.00%)
- Tembec Inc$2.950.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 24 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.