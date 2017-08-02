Rick George, the U.S.-born oil man who built Suncor Energy Inc. into the leading Canadian oil sands producer, has died after being stricken with leukemia, according to a statement from his family. He was 67.

Mr. George was CEO of Suncor from 1991 to 2012, a period in which the oil sands transformed from being an experimental form of energy production to the largest single source of crude oil output in Canada. He led billions of dollars of expansions at the site near Fort McMurray, Alta., and masterminded Suncor’s takeover of Petro-Canada. Most recently he was chairman of Obsidian Energy, formerly Penn West Petroleum, and Osum Oil Sands.

His family said he had suffered from acute myeloid leukemia over the past 18 months.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Rick George, our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” the statement said. “As we mourn the loss of the man who has inspired our family with his love, humour, vision, integrity, and infectious positivity, we also want to thank our many friends and extended family for your care and concern.”

More to come

Report Typo/Error