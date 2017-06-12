Bunge Ltd.’s cool response to takeover interest from Glencore Agriculture, a Swiss-Canadian company whose ambition is to become one of the world’s biggest grain traders, should not be interpreted as pulling up the drawbridge.

That is the view of some analysts and Olivetree Financial, a British-American broker and consultancy whose clients include hedge funds and other investors. While Glencore Agri and Bunge are not officially talking, they expect the two sides to discuss a deal that could lead to a takeover.

