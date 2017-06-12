Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ivan Glasenberg, the CEO of Glencore seen during the St. Petersburg economic forum on June 2, has made it clear that he covets Bunge, which at its current share price, is worth $11-billion (U.S.). (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
Ivan Glasenberg, the CEO of Glencore seen during the St. Petersburg economic forum on June 2, has made it clear that he covets Bunge, which at its current share price, is worth $11-billion (U.S.). (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

Glencore Agri seen as taking new steps toward Bunge takeover Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bunge Ltd.’s cool response to takeover interest from Glencore Agriculture, a Swiss-Canadian company whose ambition is to become one of the world’s biggest grain traders, should not be interpreted as pulling up the drawbridge.

That is the view of some analysts and Olivetree Financial, a British-American broker and consultancy whose clients include hedge funds and other investors. While Glencore Agri and Bunge are not officially talking, they expect the two sides to discuss a deal that could lead to a takeover.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

Also on The Globe and Mail

IBM's quantum computer gets powerful upgrade (Reuters)
 
  • Bunge Ltd
    $77.97
    -1.09
    (-1.38%)
  • Updated June 12 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular