Glencore, Ontario Teachers’ form royalties joint venture

Mining giant Glencore Plc and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan formed a joint venture for Glencore's portfolio of royalty assets, the companies said on Tuesday.
Glencore Canada Corp and Ontario Teachers' – Canada's third largest pension fund – will have a 50-50 ownership in the venture, BaseCore Metals LP.
BaseCore Metals will be independently operated and have its own board of directors.
Glencore said it contributed a portfolio of royalties to BaseCore valued at about $300-million (U.S.).
Royalty deals give the owner the right to receive a percentage of revenue or profits from a mining operation, often in exchange for financing.
Reuters reported in July that Glencore was in talks to form the joint venture with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
The pension fund, with more than $180-billion in net assets, has investments in natural resources and royalty interests in oil and gas.
Scotiabank was Glencore's financial adviser, while Morgan Stanley advised Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨