Waterloo-based Cora Group broke ground this spring on a multitenant commercial building that will emit no carbon dioxide from its energy use and will actually supply surplus renewable power to the grid.

The Evolv1 development in a University of Waterloo research park is one of 16 construction projects that will participate in a two-year pilot of the Canada Green Building Council’s zero-carbon building standard, which is being launched Monday in Vancouver.

