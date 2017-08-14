Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Husky Energy tower in Calgary, Monday. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Husky Energy is buying a refinery in Wisconsin for $553-million ($435-million U.S.) in cash.

The refinery at Superior, Wisc., will increase the Calgary-based energy company’s processing capacity by 50,000 barrels per day.

The purchase, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring Husky’s total downstream capacity to 395,000 barrels per day and add to its asphalt production.

Husky plans to retain the approximately 180 workers at the refinery.

The seller is Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP of Indianapolis, which operates 13 manufacturing facilities in several states.

The Superior refinery has been processing light and heavy crude from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota and Western Canada.

