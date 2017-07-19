Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Power lines run out of the the Hydro One Claireville Transfer Station in Vaughan, Ontario on Monday March 9, 2015. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)

Hydro One signs blockbuster deal to buy Avista for $6.7-billion Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Hydro One Ltd. has signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. company Avista Corp. for $6.7-billion (Canadian) in an all-cash deal.

The Ontario utility says it will pay $67 per share in cash for the utility.

Under the agreement, Avista would keep its existing corporate headquarters in Spokane, Wash., and continue to operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

Read more: Why Hydro One is eyeing U.S. takeovers to fuel expansion

The companies say there will be no workforce reductions as a result of the merger.

Hydro One and Avista also say customer rates will not be affected by any of the costs associated with the transaction.

