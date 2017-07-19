Hydro One Ltd. has signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. company Avista Corp. for $6.7-billion (Canadian) in an all-cash deal.
The Ontario utility says it will pay $67 per share in cash for the utility.
Under the agreement, Avista would keep its existing corporate headquarters in Spokane, Wash., and continue to operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
The companies say there will be no workforce reductions as a result of the merger.
Hydro One and Avista also say customer rates will not be affected by any of the costs associated with the transaction.
- Avista Corp$43.33+0.59(+1.38%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.53+0.03(+0.13%)
- Updated July 19 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.