Imperial Oil misses profit estimates on project costs

Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, hurt by a 22 per cent rise in expenses.

The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of $137-million, or 16 cents per share, for the fourth quarter as it booked charges of $566-million related to its Horn River and Mackenzie projects.

The company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, posted a $1.44-billion profit in the year-ago quarter on a $988-million gain from the sale of its retail stations.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned 51 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts on average had expected a profit of 68 Canadian cents.

Total expenses rose to $8.29-billion from $6.78-billion.

The company's total revenue fell about 4.3 per cent to $8.08-billion.

Imperial said production in the quarter remained unchanged at 399,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day from a year earlier.

The company's share of production at the Syncrude oil sands plant, in which it holds a 25 per cent stake, was 81,000 bpd, down from 87,000 bpd.