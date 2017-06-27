B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison, the largest shareholder in a coal-exporting site in British Columbia, has a message for Victoria – keep your hands off thermal coal shipped from Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
The BC Liberal government, which wants to impose a hefty carbon levy on thermal coal exports from B.C. ports, might be toppled as early as Thursday by an alliance of the BC NDP and Greens. The Greens support such a carbon tax, though BC NDP Leader John Horgan hasn’t made it a top political priority.Report Typo/Error
Follow @brentcjangon Twitter:
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$21.05-0.14(-0.66%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$210.17-0.70(-0.33%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$159.61+0.41(+0.26%)
- Updated June 27 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.