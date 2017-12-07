Kinder Morgan wins appeal over Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. does not have to abide by some bylaws in Burnaby, B.C., as the company starts construction on its contentious Trans Mountain oil pipeline, Canada's top energy regulator says.

The National Energy Board said late Thursday the company is not required to comply with sections of the city's bylaws that required preliminary plan approvals and tree-cutting permits for work at its Burnaby storage terminal and a nearby temporary infrastructure site.

Kinder Morgan had asked the regulator to intervene after it complained about delays obtaining local permits needed to proceed with construction on the $7.4-billion pipeline. It said the city's refusal to issue permits raised "serious issues of jurisdiction."

In a brief statement, the board said the decision allows the company to start work on both sites, "subject to other permits and authorizations that may be required."

The decision is a small victory for Kinder Morgan, although the NEB has yet to decide whether to establish a special panel to quickly resolve future permitting issues as per the company's request.

Kinder Morgan has said it needs clarity on permitting before ramping up spending on the 590,000-barrel-a-day expansion, while warning that startup could be delayed by more than nine months past September, 2020.