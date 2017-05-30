Kinder Morgan Inc. has raised $1.75-billion in the biggest Canadian initial public offering in the energy sector in more than two years.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan, which is seeking to nearly triple capacity on its Trans Mountain pipeline to Canada’s Pacific coast, priced the restricted voting shares in its Canadian unit at $17 apiece. The company had initially hoped for a range of $19 to $22.

Shares immediately fell more than 7 per cent Tuesday, reflecting new risks faced by the $7.4-billion pipeline expansion. The stock slumped to around $15.77 early in the session on the Toronto Stock Exchange, before paring losses.

The debut comes one day after a political shakeup in British Columbia that could see the province led by the New Democratic Party, propped up by the Green Party. Both parties opposed the pipeline development, and have pledged to block it.

