Kinder Morgan Inc. has raised $1.75-billion in the biggest Canadian initial public offering in the energy sector in more than two years.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan, which is seeking to nearly triple capacity on its Trans Mountain pipeline to Canada’s Pacific coast, priced the restricted voting shares in its Canadian unit at $17 apiece. The company had initially hoped for a range of $19 to $22.

Shares immediately fell more than 7 per cent Tuesday, reflecting new risks faced by the $7.4-billion pipeline expansion. The stock slumped to around $15.77 early in the session on the Toronto Stock Exchange, before paring losses. It was trading around $16.14 by mid-morning, down 5 per cent.

The debut comes one day after a political shakeup in British Columbia that could see the province led by the New Democratic Party, propped up by the Green Party. Both parties opposed the pipeline development, and have pledged to block it.

It remains unclear what mechanisms an NDP minority government led by John Horgan would have at its disposal to fulfill that goal. More details are expected Tuesday after the NDP caucus votes on the pact with the Greens.

The contentious expansion was approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year after years of study. It would boost capacity on the existing line from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. to 890,000 barrels a day, giving Alberta’s landlocked oil producers greater access to richer Pacific markets.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau said the project should not be held hostage by a change in government in the western province. Similarly, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley reiterated her position that the federal government has ultimate authority over such developments.

Kinder Morgan said it would retain a 70-per-cent stake in its Canadian affiliate following the share sale. The offering was co-led by the capital markets arms of Toronto Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada.

