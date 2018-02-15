 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

NEB allows additional construction on Trans Mountain pipeline

NEB allows additional construction on Trans Mountain pipeline

A ship receives its load of oil from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock in Burnaby, B.C., on June 4, 2015.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Rod Nickel
Winnipeg
Reuters

Canadian regulator National Energy Board (NEB) on Thursday issued rulings that allow Kinder Morgan Canada to do additional construction work on an oil pipeline that is fiercely opposed by the province of British Columbia.

The board issued three decisions that collectively allow Kinder to start work in British Columbia on the Burnaby Mountain tunnel entrance of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, subject to other government permits.

It lifted all remaining pre-construction conditions relating to the tunnel, and approved the pipeline's route where the tunnel will be built.

Story continues below advertisement

The decisions inch the Trans Mountain expansion closer to reality, however Kinder Morgan reiterated this week that it was holding off on starting full construction while it awaited further permits and court decisions. The NEB has approved just over half of the pipeline's route.

Tunnel construction will not disrupt the surface of Burnaby Mountain, and avoids construction through residential neighborhoods, Kinder Morgan Canada said in a statement.

The pipeline, running from Alberta's energy heartland to a port in metro Vancouver, British Columbia, is crucial for landlocked oil producers who receive deeply discounted prices from U.S. refineries because of transportation constraints.

British Columbia's left-leaning government opposes the pipeline, and has threatened to block additional oil shipments through the province as it studies how to clean up potential spills.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.