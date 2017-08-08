Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts expressed optimism on Tuesday that the state’s Public Service Commission will give the green light to TransCanada Corp.’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline, despite determined and broad-based opposition to it here.

In Toronto, during a five-day trade mission in Canada, Mr. Ricketts – a long-time supporter of the proposal – said the $8-billion (U.S.) project would bring significant benefits in the form of jobs and tax revenue to his state, and will be “the safest pipeline built to date.”

