Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pete Ricketts, the Governor for the state of Nebraska, is photographed at the Doubletree Hotel in Toronto, on Aug. 8, 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Pete Ricketts, the Governor for the state of Nebraska, is photographed at the Doubletree Hotel in Toronto, on Aug. 8, 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts optimistic on TransCanada’s Keystone XL Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy and MARK RENDELL

OTTAWA/TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts expressed optimism on Tuesday that the state’s Public Service Commission will give the green light to TransCanada Corp.’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline, despite determined and broad-based opposition to it here.

In Toronto, during a five-day trade mission in Canada, Mr. Ricketts – a long-time supporter of the proposal – said the $8-billion (U.S.) project would bring significant benefits in the form of jobs and tax revenue to his state, and will be “the safest pipeline built to date.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Pipeline protesters gather at Trudeau’s Seattle visit (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular