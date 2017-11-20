 Skip to main content

Nebraska approves alternative route for TransCanada’s Keystone XL

Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge during rush hour in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 1, 2017.

Nati Harnik/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Shawn McCarthy and Jeff Lewis

TransCanada Corp. has received a new hurdle in its effort to complete its $8-billion (U.S.) Keystone XL pipeline after Nebraska's Public Service Commission approved an alternative to the company's preferred route through the state.

Nebraska's Public Service Commission ruled on Monday that TransCanada's Keystone XL can be built along a "mainline" route, which shifts the line east of its preferred path.

The company announced earlier this month that it had secured adequate commitments from crude oil shippers on the proposed line. TransCanada must now assess it will proceed with construction given the approval of the mainline route.

Keystone XL will deliver up to 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to Steele City, Neb., where it will connect with an existing pipeline network to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Alberta oil producers are hopeful that added pipeline capacity will accommodate expanding supply and bring them better prices and cheaper transportation costs.

TransCanada has been attempting to win approval for Keystone XL for nearly 10 years; it was turned down by then-president Barack Obama in 2015, only to be revived by President Donald Trump last March.

The Keystone XL project has faced a barrage of criticism from environmental activists and some landowners for nearly a decade. Activists – including some Indigenous leaders – are threatening to mount mass protests against the pipeline.

